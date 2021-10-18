Sydney
Timeout

Santa Catarina

  1. A flat lay of dishes including prawns, chicken with mole, grilled vegetables and glasses of wine
    Photograph: Trent van der Jagt
  2. Chefs in their whites stand at the bottom of the stairs smiling
    Photograph: Trent van der Jagt
  3. Seven cocktails lined up on a wooden bench in front a stocked bar
    Photograph: Trent van der Jagt
  4. A stocked wooden bar with a ladder resting to the left
    Photograph: Trent van der Jagt
  5. A round white sign reading Santa Catarina Sydney
    Photograph: Trent van der Jagt
Santa Catarina is a walk through some of the most inspired Oaxacan eats you'll find outside of Mexico

Santa Catarina is yet another venture from the Milpa Collective - a restaurant group, passionate about highlighting regional cuisines of Mexico. It pays homage to Oaxacan municipality, ‘Santa Catarina Minas’. The 100-seat mezcal bar will feature a large wine cellar as well as an intimate private dining room, making it the perfect place for a post-work knock-off, or a weekend out on the town.

The menu is designed to share and reflects the ancestral fare of Oaxaca, with traditional Mexican dishes such as Mole Madre (a deeply earthy and complex sauce of chilli, nuts, spices and dried fruit) which utilises more than fifty ingredients and is made using ancient techniques passed down from the indigenous communities of the region. Milpa Collective’s executive chef Manuel Diaz will lead the venue, drawing inspiration for the menu from his own upbringing.

The menu is fiercely regional and doesn't shy away from super traditional ingredients (you should at the very least try a crisp, golden, deep-fried cricket with pork rinds) so you can bet every dish will be as delicious as it is exciting. Tostadas de pulpo don chileajo, or charred octopus and seasonal vegetables in guajillo chilli sauce with guacamole; tlayuda con tasajo, aka handmade toasted tortilla with pork rind spread, oaxaca cheese, bean
puree and wagyu flank steak; braised choko baby, corn with crispy enoki mushrooms with pepitas and green chilli; and oven-roasted catch of the day served with guíiña doo prawn salsa, plantain puree and herb salad are just a few of the highlights of this ambitiously authentic menu.

This wouldn't be a Mexican joint without a tequila or three and with the majority of the world’s mezcal being sourced from Oaxaca, Santa Catarina will be an opportunity to showcase some of the more rare and sought after varieties. Santa Catarina is set to open November 16 and bookings can be made via their website.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
156
Clarence Street
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Contact:
santacatarina.com.au
02 8319 3042
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Tue-Fri 12-3pm; 5:30-late Sat 12-4:30pm; 5:30pm-late
