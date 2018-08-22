Time Out says

It’s the first Shenkin café that has opened outside of the Inner West, but the Surry Hills venue continues to offer more of the popular Israeli-influenced dishes and speciality coffee that its Westie brothers and sisters have become known for. The family-run business now operates five cafés and two dedicated espresso bars across Sydney. This version keeps the interiors paired back with simple wooden tables and sparse industrial-style light fittings, while bold fusion flavours stand out across the breakfast and lunch menus.



You can start the day simply with eggs your way, or splash out and try the unusual brekky dish called lafa. It’s a wrap that can feature falafel, grilled chicken, or a mix of lamb, beef and onion. Plus, you can add a side of beer-battered chips for your daily intake of potato. For lunch, try a vegetarian option like the house bureka. This take on the Middle Eastern classic fills paper-thin puff pastry with spiced potato, mushrooms and onion for a great alternative to your average café fare. And there’s a side of creamy mushroom sauce to sweeten the deal.



There’s fresh fruit frappés and zingy kombucha drinks to cut through those big flavours, but if you’re all about the coffee, order a double shot of Shenkin’s blend. They’ve achieved a happy balance of bold caramel notes, stone fruit and smooth milk chocolate. And don’t forget to bring a reusable vessel for a 50-cent discount on your daily coffee hit.