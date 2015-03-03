They're really into music at Suzie Q. Next to the counter is a haphazard record collection from the golden days of rock and soul for sale. A shelf of staff records provides the day's soundtrack – on our visit it’s Jeff Buckley’s Grace.
It looks like these guys’ talent lies in food assembly – we reckon they’d be a dab hand at Ikea too. The breakfast platter is a gargantuan plate of food for one person and they make an even bigger version for two. Half an avocado, a boiled egg, seasoned ricotta, Kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato and lightly toasted brown bread appear on a board alongside enough smoked trout to feed a small fishing village. It also comes with prosciutto if morning seafood isn’t your thing.
The coffee here is by Victorian roasters Dukes. It’s smooth and nutty without a hint of bitterness and you’ll find yourself staring at an empty cup before you know it. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait long for a second round. Oh, and if it’s available, order a slice of the impossibly moist Turkish orange cake, made with polenta – it's also gluten free.