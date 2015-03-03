The coffee here is by Victorian roasters Dukes. It’s smooth and nutty without a hint of bitterness and you’ll find yourself staring at an empty cup before you know it. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait long for a second round. Oh, and if it’s available, order a slice of the impossibly moist Turkish orange cake, made with polenta – it's also gluten free.

When it comes to fighting those morning blues, it's all about Suzie Q. Baby, we think we love you.