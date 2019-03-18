The Alley Lujiaoxiang

Time Out says

Alley Lujiaoxiang built up its fame through their crowd-favourite brown sugar deerioca series, a variant of the brown sugar flavoured milk tea. Their handcrafted tapioca balls are called “deerioca”, in line with its deer-themed branding. They use their own sugar cane syrup recipe and a traditional boiling method to ensure the pearls are infused with a rich burned sugar flavour. For a luxurious treat, the matcha latte and brown sugar deerioca with fresh milk is a beautifully tri-layered beverage where the hot brown sugar pearls and icy matcha meet at a milky border. The interplay of bitter matcha, super sweet brown sugar pearls, smooth milk together achieve flavour harmony and the chewy, squishy texture of the deerioca is a highlight of a visit to this shop. The Alley aces presentation – beverages are served with a marble-look or an array of coloured layers from different densities of milk, tea, juice and toppings that really plays into the Insta cred of this store.