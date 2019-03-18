Alley Lujiaoxiang built up its fame through their crowd-favourite brown sugar deerioca series, a variant of the brown sugar flavoured milk tea. Their handcrafted tapioca balls are called “deerioca”, in line with its deer-themed branding. They use their own sugar cane syrup recipe and a traditional boiling method to ensure the pearls are infused with a rich burned sugar flavour. For a luxurious treat, the matcha latte and brown sugar deerioca with fresh milk is a beautifully tri-layered beverage where the hot brown sugar pearls and icy matcha meet at a milky border. The interplay of bitter matcha, super sweet brown sugar pearls, smooth milk together achieve flavour harmony and the chewy, squishy texture of the deerioca is a highlight of a visit to this shop. The Alley aces presentation – beverages are served with a marble-look or an array of coloured layers from different densities of milk, tea, juice and toppings that really plays into the Insta cred of this store.
The Alley Lujiaoxiang
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 6 Greenfield Parade
- Bankstown
- Sydney
- 2200
- Contact:
- View Website
- (02) 8964 8712
- Opening hours:
- Sun-Wed 11am-9:30pm, Thu 11am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11am-10:30pm
