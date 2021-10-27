Sydney
The Blue Door

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills
  1. A table set with two glasses of sparkling wine, four kinds of salt and a salt grater with bread and butter
    Photograph: Supplied/Pendulum Communications
  2. A small mound of raw fish with circles of pickled radishes and dill on top
    Photograph: Supplied/Pendulum Communications
  3. Four team members stand in front of the restaurant, glass walls and a bright blue door behind them
    Photograph: Supplied/Pendulum Communications
  4. Pipis in XO sauce
    Photograph: Supplied/Pendulum Communications
  5. Mushroom crumpets
    Photograph: Supplied/Pendulum Communications
  6. The interior of the Blue Door restaurant, dark wooden tables, white walls, leather seating and checkered slate on the walls
    Photograph: Supplied/Pendulum Communications
An environmentally conscious fine dining experience dedicated to sustainability and delicious dishes

For the team at the Blue Door, it’s all about giving back more than what they’ve taken. Chef Dylan Cashman’s entire ethos is about grass-roots operations, literally. The ambitious and innovative 24-seat restaurant on Waterloo Street places sustainability on the same rung as deliciousness, and Cashman is as exacting in his ethics as he is in his execution.

From the heritage wheat sourced from the tiny 400 person town of North Star, on the Queensland and New South Wales border - where employees and shareholders must be residents - to sourcing fish from Australia’s only regenerative wild Murray cod population in the Riverina, these guys talk-the-talk and walk-the-walk. The entire premise, in fact, is about connection to provenance. To prime your palate, bread is served with a selection of salts from around the globe, to be hand-grated to awaken your tastebuds. That is just about the only time you'll taste something from outside Australia during your six-course degustation. The locavore focus is proudly narrated in every dish, from the Windsor artichoke butterscotch to the herbs picked from the economical air garden by the venue's eponymous-hued door.

The local flair doesn't stop at the food though. The Blue Door wine list is curated by general manager (and ray-of-sunshine incarnate) Angelica Nohra, and is almost entirely Australian, heavily focusing on the diversity of wine from all over NSW. On any given night she might be pairing a crisp, fresh Angus Vinden Hunter Valley semillon with sweet spring peas or Murray Smith's cabernet sauvignon from the slopes of Mount Canobolas with lamb belly and harissa. Nohra even keeps a secret menu that showcases hidden vintage champagnes, a small, ever-changing array of international wines, and cocktail specials. Alongside Nohra on the floor is Joel Ervin (ex Orpheus Island Lodge and Usher Tinkler Wines cellar door manager) but don’t be surprised if your lobster tartare with rhubarb, macadamia whey and tarragon is brought directly to your table by the chef. 

The menu is constantly changing, sometimes daily, in order to utilise every element of the animals that are broken down and served in creative and innovative ways. One day your six-course degustation might feature Camden Valley Farm chicken breast cooked in leek ash, the next you might be eating the same chicken’s deboned thigh with broad beans and house-made yoghurt. While you can’t scan the menu ahead of time, you can enter the minimally styled space – simply furnished with soft leather banquette seating, pristine white walls and a rugged slate trim - with absolute confidence that you’ll be eating dishes of incredible quality with more than a few top-notch wines to wash them down.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
8/83
Waterloo Street
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
www.thebluedoorsurryhills.com.au
0417909635
Opening hours:
Thu-Fri, noon-3pm, Wed-Sat, 5:30-11pm
