Time Out says

As one of the OG certified organic cafés in Sydney, this place knows a thing or two about dishing out an ultra healthy brekky and more. Start with a smoothie – they've got a bunch of super food filled green numbers – or try the salads – raw and plenty are very vegan friendly. They also do Indo-influenced eats like yellow fish curry and Balinese fried rice alongside hearty wraps and brown rice sushi.