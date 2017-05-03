Sydney
The O Organic Café (CLOSED)

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills
  • price 1 of 4
  1. Photograph: Anna Kucera
  2. Photograph: Anna Kucera
  3. Photograph: Anna Kucera
  4. Photograph: Anna Kucera
  5. Photograph: Anna Kucera
  6. Photograph: Anna Kucera
As one of the OG certified organic cafés in Sydney, this place knows a thing or two about dishing out an ultra healthy brekky and more. Start with a smoothie – they've got a bunch of super food filled green numbers – or try the salads – raw and plenty are very vegan friendly. They also do Indo-influenced eats like yellow fish curry and Balinese fried rice alongside hearty wraps and brown rice sushi. 

487 Crown St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Mon-Sat 7am-3.30pm; Sun 8.30am-3pm
