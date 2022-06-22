Sydney – if you can’t go to the snow right now, fret not. This winter, the snow is being brought to you, for free. 150 tonnes of actual, real-life, honest-to-goodness snow, to be exact. The Snow Festival is coming to the Greenwood Hotel in North Sydney and the Richmond Inn in Richmond, transforming these venues into insane winter wonderlands filled with piles of real snow (it bears repeating) that are being specially shipped in. On top of all the fresh and fluffy powder, this festival will also bring the largest Olympic-grade ice skating rink in North Sydney to Greenwood, special sponsor parties for kids and adults alike, gondolas, free-flowin’ Champagne, skate-up Fireball whiskey bars, a whole bunch of free kids activities, and just to top it all off, inflatable polar bears. The Richmond Inn will be getting its wintery game-face on from July 4-10. Over at the Greenwood, the jolly season will go for a hefty two weeks, with their myriad of snowy festivities (including free ice-skating) going down from July 19-30. With the July school holidays coming up, this is a special event for kids and adult folk alike, with daily free activities on offer for families. At the Richmond, kids can get involved with face painting, balloon-twisting and appearances from Frozen characters, while at the Greenwood they can get down with tobogganing, snow angel making and snow cone creating, with these treats just some of icy blessings on the menu. For grown-ups, there will be skate and date night