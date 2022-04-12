Sydney
The Tropic

A Mediterranean-inspired cocktail lounge has made its home at the newly renovated Manly Wharf

Celebrating the relaunch of a new look Wharf Bar, Manly has welcomed a new seaside venture, the Tropic. After reopening back in November 2021, the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and cocktail bar is led by executive chef, Francois Poulard and owner, Ben May of May Hotels.

Long a local staple and destination for Sydneysiders all over, the reinvigorated venue elevates the already vibrant surf culture, beachside living and wharf-side dining precinct, giving the Northern Beaches community a new Wharf Bar that is bigger and better than ever. The new venue concept takes cues from its sister venue on the Gold Coast, Burleigh Pavilion, and its restaurant, also called the Tropic – a hot spot for locals, the surfing community, and a party destination for revellers around Australia.

May hopes to translate the success of the Goldie venue at the similarly laid-back locale of Manly and is pulling out all the stops to make this a one-size-fits-all watering hole. The Mediterranean-inspired has a strong seafood focus and is designed for the long-lunchers to take advantage of the oceanside stunner. The restaurant is centered around the large open kitchen, allowing diners in both Bar Tropic and the main bar a front row seat to Poulard and his team at work.

Grab a spot at one of the high terrazzo tables inside or a large table with friends on the new
wharf-side deck overlooking the harbour water and start with wood-fired bread and antipasto like burrata, taramasalata, olasagasti anchovies, padron peppers, and salami picante. Add some freshly shucked oysters or a prawn cocktail on ice to the mix, or small plates like lightly fried school-prawns, a whiting sando, grilled scallops, and beef tartare. Big ticket items include the cold seafood platter with spanner crab salad, scallop ceviche, chilled tiger prawns, kingfish crudo, freshly shucked oysters and woodfired flatbread; Eastern rock lobster frites, and a 1.2kg tomahawk steak frites.

Cocktails are fresh and simple. The ‘Amalfi’ inspired by limoncello of Italy, the ‘Saint Maxime’ that will take you on that trip you’ve been dying to take to the south of France, and the ‘Spiced Pineapple Margarita’, perfect for scorching summers or chilly beachside winters.

Elizabeth McDonald

E Esplanade
Manly
Sydney
2095
thetropicmanly.com.au/reservations
02 9977 1266
Wed-Thu, noon-3pm & 5:30-9pm; Fri-Sun, noon-9pm

East 33 Travelling Oyster Cart

  • Seafood

After a massive refurbishment at the tail-end of 2021, the Manly Wharf Bar has come out swinging with a one-stop-shop of laid-back drinking and dining for every season. Breezy easy drinkin' cocktails and a killer Mediterranean-inspired menu by former Chiswick chef, Francois Poulard are keeping things classy. Matching the high-calibre offerings this Easter long weekend is an extra special festive treat, the travelling East 33 oyster cart, which will be serving up arguably Australia's best Sydney rock oysters alongside bottles of Veuve Clicquot NV Champagne from Friday April 15 to Monday April 18. East 33 Sydney Rock Oysters is the largest vertically integrated Sydney rock oyster producer, dedicated to serving delicious and unbeatably clean bivalves. The New South Wales wide co-op is all about stories of knowledge, heritage and craft, which you can read all about here. The oysters will be shucked on site and served by the half dozen and by the dozen. A half dozen comes with two glasses of bubbles at $65 and a dozen will come with a whole bottle of Champagne for $180. What could be more Sydney than throwing back the freshest oysters with a cold glass of Champagne by the ocean?  Want more? Check out all the great things happening over the long weekend.

