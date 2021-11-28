Sydney
Timeout

The Whale Inn

Time Out Says

A Merivale venue on the New South Wales south coast hosting a range of pop-up restaurants.

Details

Address:
102
The Whale Inn
Wagonga Street
Narooma
2546
Contact:
merivale.com/venues/the-whale-inn-narooma
02 9240 3000
Opening hours:
Tue-Thu, 5:30-9:30pm; Fri-Sat, 5:30-10pm

What's On

Queen Chow Narooma

  • Chinese

Hospitality juggernaut Merivale is bringing Hong Kong-inspired favourite Queen Chow to Narooma. The Enmore and Manly yum cha institution will be temporarily taking over the dining room of the Whale Inn, one of Merivale's latest south coast acquisitions. Since the pop-up Chez Dominique has come to a close, the diner is primed and ready to ply the hungry holidaying hordes with Cantonese cuisine, with a particular focus on seafood. A light and airy space with ocean views and Lazy Susan-topped tables will play host to the Sydney transplant throughout summer and into 2022, as the acommodation and hotel recieve a makeover.  Queen Chow Narooma’s menu has been created by ex-Mr Wong chef Tal Buchnik, who is also head chef at Merivale’s other Narooma property Quarterdeck, alongside Queen Chow Manly's Toby Worthington.  Dumpling master Eric Koh will be heading down to oversee the kitchen and hone the steamed, fried and baked dumplings that have made the Sydney counterparts famous. Diners can expect a seafood heavy menu of locally sourced Wagonga oysters with a rice-wine mignonette, crayfish with XO sauce, and sashimi dressed in mandarin ponzu, to name a few. Seems like a good excuse for a roadtrip to us.

