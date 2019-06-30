Sydney
Velsha's Indian Takeaway (CLOSED)

  • Restaurants
  • Harris Park
  • price 1 of 4
Plate of Vada
Photograph: Ravi Talwar
Time Out says

Authentic South Indian cooking that, for many, tastes like home

There’s no guarantee on whether it will be open, what they’ll be serving, or if they’ll have any left, but if you get lucky on all three fronts you’ll be eating some of the best homestyle South Indian cooking in Sydney. We say homestyle because this operation, often run by Velsha and Velsha only, is nothing fancy. It’s biryani, dosa, sambal and vada (like an Indian doughnut) cooked the same way it would be in an Indian home, and served in an austere dining room no bigger than a two-car garage.

Written by
Nicholas Jordan

Details

Address:
59B Marion St
Harris Park
2150
Opening hours:
Tues-Fri 10am-8.30pm; Sat, Sun 9.30am-9.30pm
