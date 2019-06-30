Time Out says

There’s no guarantee on whether it will be open, what they’ll be serving, or if they’ll have any left, but if you get lucky on all three fronts you’ll be eating some of the best homestyle South Indian cooking in Sydney. We say homestyle because this operation, often run by Velsha and Velsha only, is nothing fancy. It’s biryani, dosa, sambal and vada (like an Indian doughnut) cooked the same way it would be in an Indian home, and served in an austere dining room no bigger than a two-car garage.