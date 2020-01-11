Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Warung Ita

  • Restaurants
  • Lakemba
  • price 1 of 4
  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Warung Ita
Photograph: Nicholas Jordan
Advertising

Time Out Says

3 out of 5 stars

A traditional Indonesian diner in Lakemba that might just win the title of least pretentious venue in Sydney

In Indonesia, a warung can mean anything from the window of a family home selling tea and takeaway snacks to a small restaurant filled with cheap furniture and bains-marie displaying more shades of yellow, red and brown than an autumnal flower show. Whatever the format, they’re always relaxed, good value and entirely unpretentious. In Sydney we’ve got just a handful of Indonesian restaurants that fit that description, and Warung Ita does it best.

The place looks like a humble living room, and feels like one, too – albeit one with a lack of decoration. Plastic chairs and occasional food prep in the corner make for a relaxed vibe, and the staff will treat you like family, unafraid to have a laugh and crack a few jokes.

Like a home kitchen, you’ll never quite know what’s on offer here but some kind of fried fish, a soupy rendang and sambal-smothered eggplant are all pretty much sure-fire bets. There’ll probably be a menagerie of fried and sweet snacks on the counter, maybe even a sign advertising a special or two. There’s no menu to label any of those things – the strategy is to point to what you want, and that’s what you’ll get plonked onto a plate with rice.  In all likelihood, it will cost you less than 15 bucks.

Written by
Nicholas Jordan

Details

Address:
168
Haldon Street
Lakemba
Sydney
2195
Contact:
0431 503 798
Opening hours:
Daily 11am-5pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.