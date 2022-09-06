Sydney
White & Wongs Sydney

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney
An overhead shot of a round table loaded with Asian dishes like dumplings, stir frys, curries, prawn crackers and peking duck.
Photograph: Supplied/25 Martin Place
Time Out says

This much-hyped restaurant was originally established in New Zealand and is renowned for its eclectic Asian fusion menu

In case you needed another excuse to visit 25 Martin Place – the exciting new dining and luxury retail precinct in the heart of the CBD – White + Wong’s has opened its first Australian outpost there.

The much-hyped restaurant was originally established in New Zealand and is renowned for its eclectic men, which puts a new spin on classic street food dishes from China, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Hong Kong. Think crispy fried chicken bao with pickled cucumber, sesame seeds and sriracha slaw or kingfish sashimi with heirloom tomatoes and hearty lashings of chilli, lime, coriander and coconut cream.

That’s not all; the extensive menu also includes dumplings, curries, barbecue meats, seafood, salad and desserts. Head chef Ashish Bhatnagar has relocated from across the ditch to launch the new digs, so you know you’re in good culinary hands.
The vibe at this two-level, 300-seat venue is fun and relaxed, which the decor successfully reflects. There are neon signs and glowing red lanterns, plus printed wallpaper and brightly coloured chairs. There’s even a cocktail bar (Sardine) on the second floor, serving up bevvies and snacks in an undercover alfresco area. 

So whether you’re celebrating a special occasion (there are banquet options available for large groups) or simply grabbing a quick post-work bite to eat, White + Wong’s caters for all.

Written by
Time Out editors

Details

Address:
MLC Centre
25 Martin Place
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.whiteandwongs.com.au
(02) 8015 2900
Opening hours:
Monday-Thursday, noon-10pm, Friday-Saturday, noon-11pm

What’s on

International Dumpling Day at White & Wongs

Dumpling fans, sit up straight right now. Your big day has arrived. On Monday, September 26 the folks over at eclectic fusion restaurant White & Wongs are putting on a bottomless dumpling bonanza for International Dumpling Day, and one of the deals will only set you back only 25 bucks per head.  If you like yourself a lil’ yum cha moment, you can go for the all-you-can-eat dumpling menu, which will include dumplings from the restaurant's staple offerings as well as from the famed ‘Fun Dumpling Menu’ – where you’ll get the chance to eat your way through a wild and wacky journey paved with Vegemite and emu dumplings, mac and cheese xiao long bao, hot fried jam doughnut buns, Cherry Ripe spring rolls, and prawn and parmesan toast.  On top of all these crazy combinations, you (and three of your mates) can dig into a giant 10-inch long xiao long bao for just $35. This colossal dumpling will be stuffed with pork mince and swimming in a pork-based broth and will be ample food for four hungry people. Also, staff give you a straw to suck up the broth before they slice this mother of all dumplings open. How charming.  Also, just a note: there will only be 30 of these big boys available on the day, so if you’re keen, make sure you order yours in advance.  The succulent action will kick off from 11am until late on September 26, with allocated hourly seating slots up for grabs. You can find out all the dumpling details and book yourself in by clicking right here. Want all the dumplings, a

