William Blue Dining (CLOSED)

A student-run outfit with a perpetually shifting menu in the Rocks

William Blue Dining, the training restaurant of the William Blue College of Hospitality and Management, occupies the former site of Neil Perry’s iconic Rockpool. The menu switches up every academic semester, which gives you a great excuse to return every few months as there’s always a new dish to take for a spin. William Blue Dining offers a three-course meal for $46.50, which is a bargain no matter how you look at it. The current menu features dishes like spiced cauliflower soup with hazelnut oil, roasted cauliflower, and  brioche croutons, steamed snapper with Thai yellow curry mussels, aromatic vegetables and baby coriander, and killer desserts like white chocolate macadamia slice with passionfruit gel, burnt white chocolate fudge and candied orange. The restaurant is fully student-run and only open during the academic trimester.

Address:
107-109 George St
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat noon-2pm, 6-9.30pm
