The beloved chicken joint Wingboy is expanding to Parramatta, bringing its signature big flavours, electric atmosphere and friendly service to Sydney’s west. Founded by pals Mike Brenton and George Williams in 2021, Wingboy saw the pair combining more than a decade of hospo experience with a shared love for hot wings and cold beers. Since opening its flagship store in Darling Square, the duo have expanded to Newtown’s bustling King Street and Randwick’s The Spot, and now they're gearing up for their latest venue.

The Parramatta location will stay true to Wingboy’s ethos: delicious wings and boneless tenders served with your choice of 14 finger-licking house-made flavours. The rest of the menu will stick to the familiar with loaded fries and classic sides like mac 'n' cheese, tater tots and waffle fries. For vegetarians, their cauliflower bites—topped with remastered sauces—remain a menu highlight.

The no-fuss venue brings the care of a fine dining restaurant and the soul of a rowdy Friday-night pub, complete with cosy booths and local beers. Don’t miss the specials, like two hours of bottomless wings and drinks for $70 per person (the current record is 188 wings), $1 wings on Mondays and Tuesdays, and $20 1kg wings on Thursdays. Bring your fellow chicken-wing lovers and come (hungry) to Wingboy on Parramatta's Church Street open now. Find more info here.