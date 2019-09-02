Time Out says

First-time owners Rosie and Anthony Nguyen take their Vietnamese heritage and combine it with Sydney café sensibility at this small and sunny little spot on a busy stretch of Regent Street. You can order muesli, a bacon and egg roll on a soft milk bun, or a slice of banana bread in the AM, but hold out till lunch and you'll be hit with fresh rice paper rolls, vermicelli salad bowls and ripping banh mi. Your choice of protein (we're big fans of the crackling pork belly) gets a lengthy marinade before being slapped on the charcoal grill for a big fat smooch of fire and smoke, which livens up these bonzer baguette sangas in ways you can't imagine. And to combat all that fatty, salty intensity? A proper Vietnamese iced coffee, of course, with that OTT sweet jolt of condensed milk.