Yellow Fever (CLOSED)

  • Redfern
Pork banh mi sliced in half in a black basket at Yellow Fever in Redfern
Photograph: Pauline Morrissey
Time Out says

A little cubby in Redfern serving up playful takes on Vietnamese classics, including banh mi worth going out of your way for

First-time owners Rosie and Anthony Nguyen take their Vietnamese heritage and combine it with Sydney café sensibility at this small and sunny little spot on a busy stretch of Regent Street. You can order muesli, a bacon and egg roll on a soft milk bun, or a slice of banana bread in the AM, but hold out till lunch and you'll be hit with fresh rice paper rolls, vermicelli salad bowls and ripping banh mi. Your choice of protein (we're big fans of the crackling pork belly) gets a lengthy marinade before being slapped on the charcoal grill for a big fat smooch of fire and smoke, which livens up these bonzer baguette sangas in ways you can't imagine. And to combat all that fatty, salty intensity? A proper Vietnamese iced coffee, of course, with that OTT sweet jolt of condensed milk. 

Matty Hirsch
Matty Hirsch

Details

Address:
133 Regent St
Redfern
2016
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 6.30am-3pm; Sat 6.30am-2.30pm
