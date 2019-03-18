Yifang Taiwan Fruit Tea

Time Out says

Yifang is another famous bubble tea/fruit tea chain from Taiwan with a reputation for quality produce, which is why their fresh fruit tea and brown sugar pearl milk tea are so popular. They claim they import the finest Taiwanese tealeaves and cane sugar to reproduce that authentic and traditional flavour for anyone missing Taiwan’s original drinks. Their signature fruit tea is intensely fresh and sweet, involving a large cup of cold brewed tea infused with real pieces of watermelon, passion fruit and orange. They add pineapple jam as a flavour enhancer, made from a 100-year old recipe from the founder’s family (you can add it as a twist to any drink in the fruit tea range).