If cheese is your kryptonite, wait until you discover haloumi fries. Say what? You heard us. We’re talking thick cut batons of haloumi cheese deep-fried until golden brown. Where can you get it? Head to Yiro Yiro, yeeros shop and cheese lover’s dream house.

You can also get the haloumi plate and savour a squeak-fest of pan-fried cheese. Add a squeeze of fresh lemon for maximum zing. Need more cheese? Get the hot chips with feta. That’s a pile of chips with a blizzard of crumbled feta for that extra salty hit. Even the hot food cabinet is likely to hold a cheese pie or two.

Meat-lovers don’t need to worry. Take your pick from pork belly, chicken or lamb carved straight off the spit. The pork belly is our favourite but the chicken and lamb are no runners up. Go for the portable option, wrapped up in rounds of soft pita bread with salad and a fistful of chips, or make it a meal by ordering the plate. Basically it’s a deconstructed yiro, letting you eat your meat, chips, pita, tzatziki and Greek salad in whatever order, and combination, you like.

Can’t decide on which protein? The mixed yiro plate lets you try all three. It’s recommended to share between two people but they must mean two rugby league players. It’s huuuge. If you prefer your meat on a stick, get the souvlaki lamb, chicken or pork. And of course they do a snack pack, the classic meat and chips combo with your choice of sauce.

This yeeros shop is slicker than most, with an impressive street art mural taking up an entire wall. Fan memorabilia everywhere else will leave no doubt you’re in Canterbury Bulldogs territory either.

Rock up on the weekend for the perfect hangover breakfast, and if you’re hankering for something sweet, try the yiro bites, covered in squiggles of Nutella and fresh strawberry or banana. Do you think they’ll add cheese to that? We reckon they just might.