Time Out says

If you're keen for fantastical chocolate displays, this is the spot for you

In their little corner of Bruges in Rozelle, these guys wield some serious skill in the window-display department, constructing elaborate sculptures of anything from a woodwork bench complete with chocolate mallets and chocolate wood shavings through to six-foot chocolate Christmas trees. If Rozelle isn't your local, the team have also branched out to Petersham and Maroubra.

Grab a little chocolate ravioli with sesame praline, or try chocolate cups filled with a peach and raspberry cream and capped with white chocolate printed with music notes in honour of Dame Nellie Melba.