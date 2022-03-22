[title]
In their little corner of Bruges in Rozelle, these guys wield some serious skill in the window-display department, constructing elaborate sculptures of anything from a woodwork bench complete with chocolate mallets and chocolate wood shavings through to six-foot chocolate Christmas trees. If Rozelle isn't your local, the team have also branched out to Petersham and Maroubra.
Grab a little chocolate ravioli with sesame praline, or try chocolate cups filled with a peach and raspberry cream and capped with white chocolate printed with music notes in honour of Dame Nellie Melba.