It’s a bonafide holiday for shoppers when Black Friday rolls around, and Sydney’s sprawling outlet centre – Fashion Spree – is pulling out all the stops this year.

From Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 1, the Liverpool-based outlet centre will be buzzing with live DJs, roving entertainment and spend-to-win prizes all weekend long. Not only will you find massive sales throughout the outlet but extended trading hours and free parking will give you the best chance to snag a bargain or get your Christmas shopping done on the cheap.

Located in the west of the city, just outside of Liverpool CBD, Fashion Spree is a shopper’s dream with more than 60 outlet stores including Polo Ralph Lauren, Oroton, Tommy Hilfiger, Peter Alexander, Calvin Klein, P.E Nation and more.

Get ready to shop ’til you drop with some of the biggest savings of the year and refresh your wardrobe and home with unbeatable deals. Most are still to be announced – keep an eye on the website's offers page to be the first to know when new deals drop.

Fashion Spree is open between 10am to 6pm and will be open from 9am to 8pm on Black Friday. Find out more here.