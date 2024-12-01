Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
The entrance to a shopping centre
Photograph: Supplied | Fashion Spree
  • Shopping, Sales
  • Fashion Spree, Warwick Farm

Black Friday at Fashion Spree

Get your wish list in check

By Olivia Hart for Time Out in association with Fashion Spree
Advertising

Time Out says

It’s a bonafide holiday for shoppers when Black Friday rolls around, and Sydney’s sprawling outlet centre – Fashion Spree – is pulling out all the stops this year. 

From Friday, November 29 to Sunday, December 1, the Liverpool-based outlet centre will be buzzing with live DJs, roving entertainment and spend-to-win prizes all weekend long. Not only will you find massive sales throughout the outlet but extended trading hours and free parking will give you the best chance to snag a bargain or get your Christmas shopping done on the cheap. 

Located in the west of the city, just outside of Liverpool CBD, Fashion Spree is a shopper’s dream with more than 60 outlet stores including Polo Ralph Lauren, Oroton, Tommy Hilfiger, Peter Alexander, Calvin Klein, P.E Nation and more.

Get ready to shop ’til you drop with some of the biggest savings of the year and refresh your wardrobe and home with unbeatable deals. Most are still to be announced – keep an eye on the website's offers page to be the first to know when new deals drop.

Fashion Spree is open between 10am to 6pm and will be open from 9am to 8pm on Black Friday. Find out more here.

Details

Event website:
fashionspree.com.au/whatson/black-friday/816
Address
Fashion Spree
5 Viscount Place
Liverpool
Sydney
2170

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.