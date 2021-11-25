Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Cannery Christmas Markets

Cannery Christmas Markets

Shopping, Markets The Cannery Rosebery , Rosebery Saturday December 4 2021 - Sunday December 5 2021 Free
Three people in striped red aprons pose with a giant reindeer.
Photograph: Supplied

Perfect gifts for foodies plus a special appearance by Santa make this festive shopping event one to catch

You’ll find the festive spirit and the scent of delicious goods wafting through the air at Rosebery’s hub of providores, speciality liquor stores, artisan delis and trendy boutiques. The Cannery is hosting its own Christmas market with a heap of top Sydney stallholders selling handmade creations, sustainable fashion, homewares, jewellery, giftware and of course – food.

In addition to the yuletide guests, you’ll also find bespoke liqueurs and unexpected gifts amongst the Cannery’s regular vendors and keep an eye out for the big man in red. Santa will be making an appearance alongside live music acts.

Event website: https://www.canneryrosebery.com.au/whatson-detail/146
Venue name: The Cannery Rosebery
Address: 61
Mentmore Ave
Rosebery
Sydney
2018
Price: Free

