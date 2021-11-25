Cannery Christmas Markets

Perfect gifts for foodies plus a special appearance by Santa make this festive shopping event one to catch

You’ll find the festive spirit and the scent of delicious goods wafting through the air at Rosebery’s hub of providores, speciality liquor stores, artisan delis and trendy boutiques. The Cannery is hosting its own Christmas market with a heap of top Sydney stallholders selling handmade creations, sustainable fashion, homewares, jewellery, giftware and of course – food.

In addition to the yuletide guests, you’ll also find bespoke liqueurs and unexpected gifts amongst the Cannery’s regular vendors and keep an eye out for the big man in red. Santa will be making an appearance alongside live music acts.