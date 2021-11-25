Stock up on spicy gifts at this artisan masala market

Step aside, pumpkin spice lattes. During the festive season, and all year round, we’re all about the aromatic, cinnamon, cardamom and clove seasoned notes of proper chai. And so are the team from Chai Walli, which was founded by Uppma, a first-generation Indian-Australian migrant who left her career as a lawyer to follow her passion to share her ancient family recipes with the world.

At Chai Walli’s festive warehouse market, you'll have three days to stock up on stocking stuffers for spice lovers (and top up your own supply) with a selection of loose leaf teas, spices, sticky chai (including a new vegan mix) and kits that’ll turn you into a chai master. There are also goodies infused with Chai Walli’s 11-spice chai blend like candles, chocolate, soap and body scrub.

If you’re looking to shop small and support local artisans this festive season, head down to Chai Walli’s Summer Hill headquarters to get amongst masala magic, pick the best blends and perfect pressies and have your tea-queries answered with the help of Uppma and the team.

The market is on from Friday, December 10 (9am-5.30pm) and over the weekend of December 11 and 14 (10am-4pm). The warehouse (44 Carlton Street) is just a three-minute stroll from the lightrail when you hop off at Lewisham West, or a 7-10 minute walk from Lewisham and Summer Hill train stations. Entry is free, but you’ll need to book in ahead over here.