Fair Trade Christmas Markets

Buy beautiful Christmas gifts with a conscience at this socially responsible market

You’ll be stuffing stockings with gorgeous ethically sourced gifts after visiting this feel-good market organised by Willoughby City Council. Thumb through fashion accessories, toys, homewares, beauty products, jewellery, cards and many more handcrafted items that all have a story to tell. You’ll find wood carvings and homewares from The Elephant Emporium, jewellery, clothing and incense from Sacred by Deisgn and much more, all in a Covid-safe enviroment.

Any gifts that you buy at this market give back to the person who made them, with money going to support economically disadvantaged artisans, farmers and producers.