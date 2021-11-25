Fair Trade Christmas Markets
Buy beautiful Christmas gifts with a conscience at this socially responsible market
You’ll be stuffing stockings with gorgeous ethically sourced gifts after visiting this feel-good market organised by Willoughby City Council. Thumb through fashion accessories, toys, homewares, beauty products, jewellery, cards and many more handcrafted items that all have a story to tell. You’ll find wood carvings and homewares from The Elephant Emporium, jewellery, clothing and incense from Sacred by Deisgn and much more, all in a Covid-safe enviroment.
Any gifts that you buy at this market give back to the person who made them, with money going to support economically disadvantaged artisans, farmers and producers.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.willoughby.nsw.gov.au/Eventbrite/Fair-Trade-Christmas-Markets-160507936559
|Venue name:
|Chatswood Mall
|Address:
|
Victoria Ave
Chatswood
Sydney
2067
|Price:
|Free
Dates And Times
Chatswood Mall
Free
