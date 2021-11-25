Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Fair Trade Christmas Markets

Shopping, Markets Chatswood Mall , Chatswood Saturday December 4 2021 Free
Three dioramas made from coconuts depicting nativity scenes.
Photograph: Supplied
Buy beautiful Christmas gifts with a conscience at this socially responsible market

You’ll be stuffing stockings with gorgeous ethically sourced gifts after visiting this feel-good market organised by Willoughby City Council. Thumb through fashion accessories, toys, homewares, beauty products, jewellery, cards and many more handcrafted items that all have a story to tell. You’ll find wood carvings and homewares from The Elephant Emporium, jewellery, clothing and incense from Sacred by Deisgn and much more, all in a Covid-safe enviroment.

Any gifts that you buy at this market give back to the person who made them, with money going to support economically disadvantaged artisans, farmers and producers.

Details
Event website: https://www.willoughby.nsw.gov.au/Eventbrite/Fair-Trade-Christmas-Markets-160507936559
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Chatswood Mall
Address: Victoria Ave
Chatswood
Sydney
2067
Price: Free

Dates And Times
