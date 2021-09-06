Perhaps one of the biggest lockdown takeaways has been our national obsession with good quality bed linen. It's a no-brainer that slipping in to some smooth and soothing sheets after a long day indoors is probably the main reason. But creeping up as the potential second reason is the rise of lush interior scenes beckoning us from our social media feeds. Consider Bed Threads one of Australia's great influencers then – with dreamy colour palettes, cool vibes and textural wares that look as good on camera as they feel on your bod.

Bed Threads are marking their rightful reign over our feeds with an ultra-special birthday sale. They're celebrating their humble beginnings in 2017 and expansion to their signature luxe French flax linen goods being available in over 23 colours with a fantastic discount. For a week of glorious shopping you can load up on their signature sheet sets, duvet covers, table cloths, robes and PJ sets (that look good enough to wear out of the house) with a whopping fifteen per cent off.

All of Bed Threads goods come in magazine page-worthy colours like ruby, sage, ink and lavendar. Plus, if you compile one of their "bundles" in the bed linen or table setting section you'll get to not only play around with the palette in a super-fun design simulator but also recieve an additional ten per cent off.

Start building your Bed Threads collection in the birthday sale from Monday September 6 to Friday September 10. Simply enter the code "HAPPYBDAY" at checkout for 15% of everything! Find out more and start shopping here.