Variety is the spice of life, and the key to a great chocolate shop

It’s about the variety at Haigh’s: between selling their giant golden chocolate Murray cod and their milk-chocolate pandas, the Adelaide import also does a big range of loose chocolates, so you can curate your perfect box.

There’s even a native Australian flavour collection, including wattle seed toffee crunch (with almost savoury toffee bits woven through milk chocolate) and wild lime jelly (a bizarre thing texture-wise – a little like eating delicious detergent). But our favourite is a generously minted dark chocolate peppermint cream.

The Haigh’s shops really are beautiful, classically styled to look like Victorian-era sweets shops and they’re constantly packed. They may not individually wrap your chocolates, but they give pleasant enough service – and free samples. We’ll take two.