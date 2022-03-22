Sydney
Haigh's Chocolates

Time Out says

Variety is the spice of life, and the key to a great chocolate shop

It’s about the variety at Haigh’s: between selling their giant golden chocolate Murray cod and their milk-chocolate pandas, the Adelaide import also does a big range of loose chocolates, so you can curate your perfect box.

There’s even a native Australian flavour collection, including wattle seed toffee crunch (with almost savoury toffee bits woven through milk chocolate) and wild lime jelly (a bizarre thing texture-wise – a little like eating delicious detergent). But our favourite is a generously minted dark chocolate peppermint cream.

The Haigh’s shops really are beautiful, classically styled to look like Victorian-era sweets shops and they’re constantly packed. They may not individually wrap your chocolates, but they give pleasant enough service – and free samples. We’ll take two.

Details

Address:
Shop 52
455 George St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.haighschocolates.com.au
1300 424 447
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed, 9am-5:30pm; Thu, 9am-6pm; Fri, 9am-5:30pm; Sat, 9am-4pm; Sun, 11am-4pm
