The two tech companies have partnered to streamline payments and help you understand your guests more, leading to a successful and profitable business

Just like our universe, or the waitlist to Totti’s on a Saturday evening, the world of fintech is ever expanding. Each day brings new developments and advancements to help make life and businesses more efficient, streamlined and hopefully, better.

If you’re a business owner in the hospitality industry, you’ll be pleased to know that two companies, Adyen and Roller, are working together to help you improve the way you operate, and in turn create a better guest experience, which may lead to more coin in your back pocket. The new partnership will give you the ability to interlink and track a customer journey from a booking made on site, to the purchases they make in venue, through to post-visit online purchases like merch or gift cards. Sounds pretty good, doesn’t it?

But let’s take one step back first just in case you haven’t heard of either of the two tech companies. Seventeen years ago in Amsterdam, Adyen, a technology platform designed to offer businesses a single solution to manage end-to-end payments, was created with the one purpose: to help businesses grow. By using Adyen, businesses can expand quickly, manage risk, track results and gather rich customer insights across all touchpoints, all from one integration. Now there are over 2,500 people across the globe working for the company helping leading brands including Uber, H&M, Budgy Smuggler and Microsoft achieve their ambitions. So it’s safe to say that they know their stuff.

Partnering back in 2021, Adyen and Roller are revolutionising the hospitality and travel industry with Unified Commerce. Roller is one of the world's leading all-in-one software providers for leisure and entertainment venues, helping venues keep a finger on the pulse across ticketing, access management, point of sale and payments, creating amazing experiences for guests.

So, what does this partnership mean for you and fellow business owners?

By combining the power of Adyen for Platforms, Roller now comes equipped with a singular and complete view of the guest journey across every touchpoint, through Adyen’s Unified Commerce solution. In addition, Roller was able to bring its payments in-house thanks to Adyen’s embedded payments solution. Now, Roller customers like Scenic World can easily refund, upsell, and upgrade their customers as and when they need. Basically, guest journeys that were once traditionally captured separately can now be interlinked including from the initial purchase made online to purchases such as food, drinks and gifts made physically within the venues, through to post-visit sales when a guest purchases merchandise online. So you can tailor your business experience accordingly based on what you uncover.