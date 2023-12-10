Sydney
Le Marché

  • Shopping, Markets
  • Laurelbank Cottage, Willoughby
Time Out says

There’s no shortage of flaky croissants or melted cheese at Australia’s only fortnightly French market

Spend a leisurely Sunday morning in France without the jet lag at these fabulous French markets in Sydney’s north. Le Marché is the only fortnightly French market in the whole of Australia, popping up every second and fourth Sunday of each month at Laurelbank Cottage in Willoughby. Here, you can say bonjour to more than 45 talented Frenchies selling everything from raclette and rillettes to choux buns and Champagne.  

Start your morning in Le Marché’s culinary corner, which channels the vibes of a mini French supermarket. Fill your reusable baskets with farm-fresh eggs, truffles, saucisson, duck confit and of course, all the French cheeses your heart desires. Thirsty? Take a detour to sample fine French wines and locally brewed gin, or skip straight to the Champagne bar for a bubbly start to your day. 

Experience the lively spirit of a French village market by chatting with Le Marché’s passionate line-up of artisans selling striped Breton t-shirts, colourful berets, linen tablecloths, straw baskets and more. Take a leisurely browse through the stalls, and when it's time to refuel, hit up the hot food stalls serving everything from buttery escargots and boeuf bourguignon to raclette and truffle-infused rotisserie chicken.

Seal the deal on your market rendezvous with a flaky croissant, creamy eclair or delicate choux bun. Bring a taste of the markets home too by buying a freshly baked baguette or colourful box of bite-sized macarons. 

RECOMMENDED:

Hungry for more? Look at our list of the best markets right now

Here's where to find the best French food in Sydney

Looking for more fun things to do? Check out what else is on this weekend

Melissa Woodley
Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Event website:
www.facebook.com/people/Le-March%C3%A9-Willoughby/100063763533649/
Address:
Laurelbank Cottage
85 Penshurst St
Willoughby
Sydney
2067
Opening hours:
9am-1.30pm

Dates and times

