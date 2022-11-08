Time Out says

This luxe online-retailer is the perfect gifting service and is run by survivors of domestic violence

This gorgeous online-retailer of luxurious and ethical gift boxes is one to feel really good about. The Aussie company Mettle, founded by sister-duo Alesha and Bronwyn Bate, ships country-wide and is run and operated by female-identifying survivors of domestic violence.

Throughout six-month paid stints, the staff (who are referred to Mettle by partnering women's shelters) undergo practical training and complete modules in supply chain logistics, manufacturing, communications and admin.

Yes, of course, the ethos is powerful and an incredible initiative, but the goods in the gift packs are just as impressive. Mettle boxes contain gourmet Aussie produce with goodies like Bahen & Co Margaret River chocolate, Coogee Common preserves, St. Ali coffee, Mount Barker organic wine, and Warndu wattleseed balsamic vinegar from the Flinders Ranges, and gorgeous ceramics from Australian potter Robert Gordon.

The gifts don't stop at the culinary, no no. A new parent in your life might like the tasteful Baby Essentials Box or Baby Box and Book. The Big Love Box makes the perfect engagement or wedding gift. Your hard-working business owner friend might need an invitation to Rest and Recharge and your mates that scored their first mortgage would love the Home Sweet Home box.

The packs are budget-friendly too, ranging from just $40 all the way up to a very reasonable $135, and Mettle has partnered with over 53 Australian companies so there's sure to be something for everyone in your life who needs a little love.

