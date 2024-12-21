Sydney
Northside Produce Markets

  • Shopping, Markets
  • Ted Mack Civic Park, North Sydney
    Photograph: Gilbert Walden
    Photograph: Gilbert Walden
    Photograph: Gilbert Walden
    Photograph: Gilbert Walden
    Photograph: Gilbert Walden
    Photograph: Gilbert Walden
    Photograph: Gilbert Walden
    Photograph: Gilbert Walden
    Photograph: Gilbert Walden
    Photograph: Gilbert Walden
    Photograph: Gilbert Walden
    Photograph: Gilbert Walden
    Photograph: Gilbert Walden
Shop for veggies, flowers and herbs on the first and third Saturday of every month

These North Sydney markets stake the claim for being Sydney’s longest continuously running produce market (we can’t verify it, but we won’t disagree) and the quality and range of the vendors makes this evident. Snaking through the seemingly small parklet on the northern CBD’s fringe, this bimonthly produce fair brings stallholders peddling orbs of creamy burrata, blood sausages, double-fist-sized heirloom tomatoes, salted caramel meringues, fresh egg pasta, free range eggs and soda bread.

A seeming theme here is that many of the stallholders are also chefs, like Luca Ciano, whose jarred pasta sauces and Italian olive oil dressings are excellent Italian treats; or Martin Teplitzky, who will fry you up a golden croque madame, with Iggy’s bread and ham off the bone. This is a market where you go to invest in the good stuff – you’re paying a bit extra for the handcrafted goods, but a quick chat with the passionate stallholders (or better yet taste testers) will have you sold and walking out with a canvas bag packed full with produce and snacks for the week.

 

Written by
Jordi Kretchmer

Details

Event website:
www.northsydneycentre.com.au/markets/northside-produce-market
Address:
Ted Mack Civic Park
200
Miller Street
North Sydney
2060
Opening hours:
First and Third Sat 8am-noon

Dates and times

