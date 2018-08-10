Have you heard the word about the curds at this new cheese shop in Potts Point?

We've heard rumours that some Potts Point apartments don't even come with ovens, because when you live in an area with a multitude of great dining options, why would you cook at home? The latest addition to this East Sydney enclave of deliciousness is Penny's Cheese Shop, making it even easier to have a cheeseboard for dinner.

The deli is run by Penny Lawson, who you may have come across selling beautifully-aged French cheeses at markets and stalls across Sydney (those cheese toasties at Wildflower brewery were also hers). Now she's got permanent digs with cold rooms filled with local and international fromage, like the alpine Section 28 Monfote, a Pecora Dairy Bloomy (so wrinkled and lactic) and a mixed milk robiola, plus the necessary accoutrements like honey, crackers, bread and quince paste. In fact, if you're planning on a cheese tower in place of a wedding cake, she can sort you out there too.