Load up on Polish-style jam doughnuts and sweet and savoury dumplings at this Easter market

Looking for some different Easter treats to mix up the stream of hot cross buns and bags of chocolate eggs that started piling onto shelves before the last remnants of Christmas tinsel had floated away? Lift your nose this Sunday and you might catch the alluring scent of baked and fried goodies beckoning you to the Polish Club in Ashfield.

Following the popularity of PolArt’s treat-filled Eastern European Christmas Market, the next seasonal take-away food market coming to the Polish Club is the Pierogi and Pączki Party. This market falls just in time for Easter, or the Polish Easter Sunday, ‘Wielkanoc’, which literally translates to "the Great Night".

In the spirit of the Polish celebration, they’ll be dishing up Eastern European treats for one day only on Sunday, March 28 between 10am-2pm. Get amongst pączki (traditional jam-stuffed Polish doughnuts) and handmade pierogi (Polish pan-fried dumplings), which come with a range of fillings including cheese and potato, cabbage and mushroom, pork, and sweet cheese.

If there are some particular treats you have your heart set on, you can place a pre-order by contacting info@polartsydney.com.au and place a 50 per cent deposit. Head to the Polish Club’s website for more info.

The market is hosted by PolArt, a non-for-profit organisation that proudly showcases Polish culture, and will raise funds for the PolArt Sydney 2022 festival.

