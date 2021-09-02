Sydney
Plant Daddy

  • Shopping
  • Newtown
  1. Interior view of Plant Daddy, a boutique filled with plants, pots and more.
    Photograph: Supplied/Plant Daddy
  2. Trent and Charlie Wu at their plant boutique Plant Daddy
    Photograph: Supplied/Plant Daddy
This Newtown plant boutique stocks hard-to-find indoor plant babies and greenery accessories from local artists

This indoor plant boutique (with an outdoor nursery on the way) tucked into a corner terrace in Newtown is your go-to for hard-to-find fronds, handmade pots and plant accessories from local artists, and novice-friendly advice to help you keep your plant babies alive and thriving. 

Owners and couple Trent and Charlie Wu opened the doors to their foliage haven in 2019 to fill a gap they found in their local area for friendly, helpful service and a market for stocking organic handmade plant care in New South Wales. They also collab with local artists to sell handmade ceramic pots, crocheted pot cosies, candles and other homewares.

“We're a local small business run by locals, for locals,” says Trent. “Our philosophy is, if we wouldn't like to have this item in our home or to use it ourselves, we would never recommend it to a customer. We only want the highest quality, environmentally conscious and naturally made products.”

“We are able to provide customers personal advice and recommendations based on their space. We can match any plant with a pot from handmade, recycled plastic, then tee it up with an organic, naturally made plant care routine.”

The couple both have a background in corporate finance, and while Charlie is still in his role at a Big 4 bank, Trent has kicked off his corporate shoes and permanently traded them in for a pair of work boots to pursue the dream of running a plant boutique. 

During lockdowns, Plant Daddy offers free contactless click and collect on all orders, and any order over $100 can be delivered contactless right across Sydney up to 50kms from the store. If you don’t live locally, you can still have that Plant Daddy-shaped hole in your life fulfilled. The website offers their friendly services right across Sydney and regional NSW, as well as interstate. 

Plant Daddy offers next-day delivery across Sydney on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Have all your embarrassing potting problems answered with 'Plant Daddy Doctor' – unsealed.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
90 Lennox Street
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Contact:
plantdaddy.com.au
0405 945 886
Price:
$6-$160
Opening hours:
Mon-11am-4pm, Wed-Friday-11am-5pm, Sat-10am-5pm, Sun-10am-4pm
