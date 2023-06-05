Sydney
PM Store Sydney

  • Dulwich Hill
Interior of an old op shop
Photograph: Holly Edwards
Time Out says

PM Store is the best charity shop you've never heard of in the inner west

Truly a hidden gem, the PM Store is the best charity shop you’ve never heard of. The store sits at the very end of the suburb, where Dulwich Hill borders Ashfield and Hurlstone Park. On a strip with mostly vacant shop fronts and a McDonalds, you’d be forgiven for driving past without noticing PM. 

However, once inside you’ll be met by trinkets galore; ornaments, textiles, furnishings and retro men’s and womenswear alike. Our top scores have included a Caroma stool for $8 and two kitsch beach towels for $10. 

While you’re in the suburb, head to nearby cafe Outfield for an alfresco coffee or mosey over to Dulwich Hill’s main drag where you’ll be greeted by a row of the cutest cafes, and a quaint Vinnies that didn’t quite make the list, but is still worth a peek.

Written by
Holly Edwards

Details

Address:
359 Old Canterbury Road
Dulwich Hill
Sydney
2203
Contact:
View Website
(02) 9554 7800
Opening hours:
Mon-Tues- 9.30am-2.45pm, Wed- Friday - 9.30am-3.30pm, Sat-8am-4pm
