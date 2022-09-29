Time Out says

Not many convenience stores have serious Instagram followings, but Redfern Convenience Store does and it’s well deserved. Consummate shop owner Hazem Sedda has been running “the greatest convenience store on earth” since he was 17. Since then he’s become a one-man Redfern institution, seemingly always open and never without a smile for his loyal customers whatever they need, even if it’s just a chat. Get crisps or Wow Butter, bacon soda or bottled water, even a sweet Redfern Convenience Store hoody at any time of day and into the early morning. Yes, you’re welcome.