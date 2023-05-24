Seven great markets to try in Sydney

From Cronulla to Pittwater and all over town, there are old-school markets making shopping fun in 2023

There’s nothing quite like the open-air market experience: fresh produce, delicious snacks, unique craft, and the opportunity to pretend you’re living in some small European town without a care in the world beyond whether they’ve run out of baguettes at your favourite bake stall. Yep, markets are The Best.

One of Sydney’s leading boutique market operators is Cambridge Markets, and they have exciting markets happening all over Sydney, from Cronulla to Pittwater and Watsons Bay to Ryde. Here is the confirmed list for the first half of 2023.

Be sure to check back to their website as additional markets are always popping up unexpectedly. (Superfans can even subscribe to their newsletter or follow them on social media at @cambridgemarketssydney.)

Watsons Bay Market



Where: Robertson Park

When: Sun Feb 5, 10am-4pm



Held at the ferry stop at Watsons Bay, this huge market is a bi-annual event. For February they will have 120+ stalls including delicious international food options, gifts, fashion, jewellery, food products, rides for kids and live music.

Eat Drink Nights

Where: Wentworth Place at Marina Square, Wentworth Point

When: Fri Feb 3, Mar 3 & Mar 31, 5-9.30pm

Eat Drink Nights is a twilight foodie market featuring global food, drinks and entertainment. Popular with locals and visitors, it makes for an excellent night out with family or friends, with cuisine to tempt all tastes. The market is easily assessable, and free three-hour parking is available at Marina Square (entrance via Burroway Road).

Cronulla Easter Markets

Where: Don Lucas Reserve, Cronulla

When: Sat Apr 1 & Sun Apr 2, 10am-3pm

Stock up the weekend ahead of Easter on gifts, clothing, homewares and hot food with this popular market supporting local businesses and artists. Expect live music and kids' activities at this dog-friendly event in the Shire.

Pittwater Autumn Market

Where: Winnererremy Bay Park, Mona Vale

When: Sun June 4, 10am-3pm

Head to the Northern Beaches to enjoy picturesque views of the bay as you shop for art, homewares, food, fashion, photography, textiles, jewellery, swimwear, clothes, toys, hats, leatherwork and paper products.⁣ There is live music and activities for kids taking place as well.

Cambridge Markets EQ

Where: The Entertainment Quarter

When: Wed & Sat 8am-2pm

These twice weekly markets are the place to fill your basket with seasonal produce and gourmet treats. Having marked its 21st birthday in 2022, EQ markets are an institution in Sydney and you can shop in the knowledge that you’re supporting small business with your groceries coming direct from farmers. Watch out for their Ultimate Easter Market, coming soon.

Ryde Wharf Markets

Where: Anderson Park, Meadowbank

When: Second & fourth Sundays of month, 9am-3pm

The iron colossus of the Ryde Bridge looms in the background as visitors browse fruit and veg, jewellery and candles, children’s clothes and distillery offerings. Grab a market brekkie and eat it with your legs dangling off the wooden wharfside. You’ll find crêpes, bao, arancini, pho, dumplings and more.

Wentworth Point Market

Where: Wentworth Place at Marina Square, Wentworth Point

When: Third Sunday of month, 9am-3pm

This market takes place right across the water from the Ryde Wharf Market in Sydney’s former Olympic zone. Like Ryde, there are about 70 stalls offering a similar mix of fresh foods, produce, gifts and homewares. Be sure to sample delicious food and desserts from all corners of the world while you're there.