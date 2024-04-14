Time Out says

Rummage through some of the city’s finest cast-offs for that perfect pre-loved outfit at a store dedicated to affordable, sustainable fashion

SWOP makes it easy to buy, sell and trade premium pre-loved clothing. Sellers bring in their pre-loved items, which are assessed and priced by trained buyers, before being put out on the shop floor for sale. Sellers get cash or store credit, while second hand buyers get access to these special pieces that have been hiding in someone’s wardrobe. They only accept high-end or highly desirable labels, so you won’t find any fast fashion or budget buys on the racks.

Each SWOP store in Australia is unique and tailored to each city, no two stores are the same.





