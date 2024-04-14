Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Swop Clothing Exchange

  • Shopping
  • Sydney
  • Recommended
  1. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /12
  2. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /12
  3. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /12
  4. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /12
  5. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /12
  6. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /12
  7. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /12
  8. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /12
  9. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /12
  10. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /12
  11. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /12
  12. Photograph: Daniel Boud
    Photograph: Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /12
Advertising

Time Out says

Rummage through some of the city’s finest cast-offs for that perfect pre-loved outfit at a store dedicated to affordable, sustainable fashion

SWOP makes it easy to buy, sell and trade premium pre-loved clothing. Sellers bring in their pre-loved items, which are assessed and priced by trained buyers, before being put out on the shop floor for sale. Sellers get cash or store credit, while second hand buyers get access to these special pieces that have been hiding in someone’s wardrobe. They only accept high-end or highly desirable labels, so you won’t find any fast fashion or budget buys on the racks.

Each SWOP store in Australia is unique and tailored to each city, no two stores are the same.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, straight to your inbox.

 

Written by
Time Out editors

Details

Address:
219
Oxford S
Paddington
Sydney
2021
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.