The Rocks Christmas Markets
Time Out says
Sydney’s oldest neighbourhood undergoes its annual a Yuletide transformation complete with festive markets
Wander the cobblestone laneways of the Rocks on December weekends and you’ll discover a European-inspired Christmas market packed with crafty creations and festive eats.
Here you’ll find the perfect Sydney-centric gifts with hand-crafted jewelry, boutique clothing and accessories, candles, locally-designed prints and home-baked goods. While you’re in the neighbourhood, you can discover a festive hidden laneway filled with twinkling snowflakes and rows of Christmas trees.
The market is open on Fridays 4-9pm, Saturdays 10am-9pm and Sundays from 10am-6pm.
Details
|Venue name:
|Around The Rocks
|Address:
|
The Rocks
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
|Price:
|Free
