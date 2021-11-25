Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right The Rocks Christmas Markets

Shopping, Markets Around The Rocks , The Rocks Friday December 3 2021 - Sunday December 19 2021
The Rocks Christmas Market
Photograph: SuppliedThe Rocks Christmas Market
Photograph: Anna Kucera
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Sydney’s oldest neighbourhood undergoes its annual a Yuletide transformation complete with festive markets

Wander the cobblestone laneways of the Rocks on December weekends and you’ll discover a European-inspired Christmas market packed with crafty creations and festive eats.

Here you’ll find the perfect Sydney-centric gifts with hand-crafted jewelry, boutique clothing and accessories, candles, locally-designed prints and home-baked goods. While you’re in the neighbourhood, you can discover a festive hidden laneway filled with twinkling snowflakes and rows of Christmas trees. 

The market is open on Fridays 4-9pm, Saturdays 10am-9pm and Sundays from 10am-6pm.

Details
Event website: https://www.therocks.com/whats-on/events/the-rocks-christmas-markets
Venue name: Around The Rocks
Address: The Rocks
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
Price: Free

