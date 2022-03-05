Time Out says

Your favourite lamington masters are collaborating with Violet Crumble for one day only

Everyone's favourite lammo legend, Tokyo Lamington, is unleashing a very special collaboration with Violet Crumble for one day only.

On Saturday, March 5, the very limited edition sweet treat — which pairs the sweetness of vanilla sponge with a honeycomb cream centre inspired by the childhood classic of a Violet Crumble, coated in milk chocolate and Violet Crumble honeycomb pieces — will be available right across the city.

No matter where you are on the day, the twist on the classic lamington will be close at hand. Available from Tokyo Lamington’s Newtown café as well as at Bertoni in Balmain, Goodfella in Bella Vista, Ham in Cronulla, La Lune in Strathfield, Milli and Co in Cecil Hills, Percy Plunkett in Penrith and Supreme Coffee at Brookvale.

These puppies will set you back $25 for a three pack and as always, they'll sell out fast, so make sure you get in early.

