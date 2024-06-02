If you don’t already know Cashrewards, then it’s time to expand your friendship circle. This free-to-join cashback app is your one-stop-shop for great deals on over 2,000 leading Australian and international brands, so you can turn your EOFY shopping spree into savings.



Once you download the Cashrewards app and sign up, you’ll be directed to a variety of retailers to shop this June. How does it work? Brands pay Cashrewards for sending them customers, and then Cashrewards share some of that money with you as cashback. The best part? It’s free to sign up with no hidden costs, and it should take you no longer than three minutes tops.



EOFY is the perfect time to start your savvy shopping with online deals offering cashback from Superdry, Kathmandu, Rebel, Adidas and more. Stock up on fashion basics with deals from H&M and Cotton On and score up to 40 per cent off a second pair of sunnies at Sunglass Hut where you can also receive additional cashback on top of this until December 31*. Plus, Converse is offering up to 12 per cent off until June 15* if you're in the market for a change this season.

For the beauty aficionado, Cashrewards has your back with cashback on the latest skincare items from Adore Beauty, Lancome, Estee Lauder and Keihl's. Or, shop for beauty as well as homewares and more from Amazon. To give you an idea of what to expect: say a brand has 20 percent cashback, when you spend $100 on eligible products, $20 will go back into your Cashrewards account once the store approves your purchase. Don’t take our word for it, be sure to check the app for even more deals throughout June.

Cashrewards is even sweetening the deal with a bonus $20 cashback on your first shop, as a welcoming bonus if you use the code TIMEOUT**.

*T&Cs apply



** Valid for new members that spend $20 or more on their first shop within 14 days of joining. Not valid in conjunction with any other Cashrewards offers. Terms & Caps apply.