Belmore Sports Ground

In 2023, the NRL Telstra Women's Premiership will be bigger than ever. You'll be able to watch every game in prime time on free-to-air TV (the Nine Network), and there are four new teams in the competition, and six of the ten teams are from NSW. So Sydneysiders – if you haven't already, it's time to get around the biggest national women's sporting league our state has ever seen. The NRLW 2023 season kicks off on Saturday, July 22, and runs for nine rounds, followed by semi-finals. You can view dates of all games on the NRLW draw here and get tickets here. The NRLW Grand Final 2023 will be played on Sunday, October 1, right before the men's NRL Grand Final, at Accor Stadium. For 2023, new teams the Wests Tigers, Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, Canberra Raiders and North Queensland Cowboys have now joined the existing teams – the Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels, St George Illawarra Dragons, Newcastle Knights, Brisbane Broncos and Gold Coast Titans – in the NRL Women's comp. Ahead of the season, we caught up with NRLW player (as well as Fox Sports and ABC presenter) Tiana Pentiani (pictured above left), who has this season moved from the Parramatta Eels to captain the new Cronulla Sutherland Sharks team. She's thrilled to see support for and eyes on the game is moving in leaps and bounds. How did you get involved in rugby league? As a kid, I pursued a whole range of