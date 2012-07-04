Sydney
Elixr

  • Sydney
Elixr
Time Out says

In the heart of the city lives a chic gym to get your heart racing

This original Elixr Sydney gym features a reformer Pilates reformer studio, yoga studio and cardio and weight-training areas. There are also Elixr Health Clubs on Bligh Street and in Bondi Junction (where they have 25m indoor magnesium mineral pool).

They're all about providing a refuge from the busyness of life outside, so they also provide meditation and personal development seminars, and Pilates teacher training through Elixr School of Pilates.

From $43 a week, you can get access to unlimited Pilates, yoga and fitness classes, access to the pool at Bondi Junction, access to their dedicated weight-training and cardio areas, and access to member events and workshops.

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Address:
27 Park St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
02 8113 1100
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 6am-8pm; Sat 7.30am-midday
