In the heart of the city lives a chic gym to get your heart racing

This original Elixr Sydney gym features a reformer Pilates reformer studio, yoga studio and cardio and weight-training areas. There are also Elixr Health Clubs on Bligh Street and in Bondi Junction (where they have 25m indoor magnesium mineral pool).

They're all about providing a refuge from the busyness of life outside, so they also provide meditation and personal development seminars, and Pilates teacher training through Elixr School of Pilates.

From $43 a week, you can get access to unlimited Pilates, yoga and fitness classes, access to the pool at Bondi Junction, access to their dedicated weight-training and cardio areas, and access to member events and workshops.