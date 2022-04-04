Time Out says

If you’re the kind of person who constantly blames being time-poor to avoid the gym or going for a run, then we’ve got the workout for you. Exolt EMS in Drummoyne (and soon, Neutral Bay) has taken charge in bringing this European exercise technology to Sydneysiders, and it's changing the way we look at exercising. EMS training (that’s Electro Muscle Stimulation for the newbies) is a cutting-edge shortcut to rock-hard abs and a butt you could bounce a coin off.

EMS training works by sending tiny electric pulses through your muscles as you work out in a specially designed suit. The suit is sprayed down with water to help the electricity conduct, then is strapped to your body like a form-fitting life jacket. Next, your friendly but sadistic instructor will guide you through a workout either one-on-one or in a class of up to six people.

Believe us when we say, this training is no joke. Varying in intensity, the electrical pulses contract your muscles as you work out, all controlled on a tablet by the qualified instructors. 20 minutes feels like a lifetime, which is great because you can literally feel each muscle group being worked while you fantasize about a cold shower and a hot pizza.

EMS training was developed in Germany because of course it was, and one session packs a one-hour high intensity workout into a tight 20 minutes. Essentially, you do a HIIT circuit while wearing a suit that twitches your muscles for you, meaning a significantly greater number of muscle contractions while you squat, lift, and crunch your way to success. So, was it worth it? There’s no denying that this method is efficient. Even during the session you’ll feel the burn, but that’s nothing compared to the days that will follow.

One of the greatest parts of EMS training at the Exolt studio is the holistic approach that the trainers bring. It's no secret that physical exercise can only take you so far if you want to achieve your goals; the trainers here understand and support entire lifestyle shifts, particularly for their female clientelle. Which is exactly why they host regular events for their members with dietitians, endocrinologists, and psychologists to help get to the bottom of why you may not be getting the results you want.

While, of course, there are superficial benefits to EMS training, the original and most altruistic purpose of the EMS suit has a lot to do with assisting those with neurological and physical conditions as well as post-natal core-strengthening, an area that is woefully under-catered to in Australia. Exolt clients with Parkinson's and Cerebral Palsy have reported promising improvements in their muscle function and overall quality of life, and who doesn't need a bit of that?

In a world of skinny-tea, fad diets, 45-minute work-out cults and mounting beauty standards, it's truly refreshing to enter a space where health, humour and realistic expectations are paramount, which is exactly what gives Exolt its edge.

Not only is the space beautiful, the staff are incredibly well-informed, patient, skilled and ready to support while regularly checking in, even while you both may be giggling at the glint in their eyes while they lightly torture you. Convenient, fun, and nurturing, you'll be going back for more once your legs allow it.