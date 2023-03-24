Kids (and adults) will be bouncing off the walls at this land of trampolines in Penrith (there are also a couple of other Sydney locations, see here). The Penrith location has two jumping indoor arenas to allow for maximum jumping fun in all kinds of weather. As well as trampoline areas, the centres also have spaces like foam pits, parkour courses, climbing and running walls and more. They also host kids parties.
Flip Out
Time Out says
Flip Out is an indoor trampoline and activity centre
Details
- Address:
- Building D, 62-72 Batt Street
- Penrith
- Sydney
- 2750
- Contact:
- View Website
- Price:
- $10-$14
- Opening hours:
- Sun-Thu 9am-10pm; Fri-Sat 9am-midnight
