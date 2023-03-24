Sydney
Timeout

Flip Out

  • Sport and fitness
  • Western Sydney
Children on trampolines at Flip Out
Photograph: Flip Out
Time Out says

Flip Out is an indoor trampoline and activity centre

Kids (and adults) will be bouncing off the walls at this land of trampolines in Penrith (there are also a couple of other Sydney locations, see here). The Penrith location has two jumping indoor arenas to allow for maximum jumping fun in all kinds of weather. As well as trampoline areas, the centres also have spaces like foam pits, parkour courses, climbing and running walls and more. They also host kids parties.

Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Address:
Building D, 62-72 Batt Street
Penrith
Sydney
2750
Contact:
View Website
Price:
$10-$14
Opening hours:
Sun-Thu 9am-10pm; Fri-Sat 9am-midnight
