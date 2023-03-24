Time Out says

Kids (and adults) will be bouncing off the walls at this land of trampolines in Penrith (there are also a couple of other Sydney locations, see here). The Penrith location has two jumping indoor arenas to allow for maximum jumping fun in all kinds of weather. As well as trampoline areas, the centres also have spaces like foam pits, parkour courses, climbing and running walls and more. They also host kids parties.