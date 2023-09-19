Sydney
Kayla Itsines Bootcamp

  • Sport and fitness, Yoga, pilates and meditation
  • International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour
  1. Kayla Itsines running a live workout
    Photograph: Lester Apuntar | Kayla Itsines live workout
  2. Kayla Itsines
    Photograph: Supplied/Fit Her Expo
Join fitspo icon Kayla Itsines as she returns to the live bootcamp stage for the first time in four years

Fancy burning your buns right in the heart of Sydney, led by one of the most influential names in the fitness industry? Strap on your sneakers because fitness queen Kayla Itsines is returning to her famed live bootcamp stage and she’s inviting you to join. The best part? It’s free.

For the first time in four years, the Sweat app founder will be hosting the live OG Kayla Bootcamp on the event deck at the ICC on September 19. Talk about exercise with a view, phwoar. The 32-year-old fitness guru will be leading a class of 2,000 attendees through a HIIT bootcamp that promises to have you feeling it. 

Itsines will be running the live bootcamp as part of the schedule for the FitHer Expo, which will see the likes of Steph Claire Smith, Laura Henshaw and Chontel Duncan taking the stage to share their thoughts on and experiences in the fitness industry. Not only will fans of Itsines get a chance to workout with her, they’ll be able to hear all about her inspiring story about becoming one of Australia's most successful entrepreneurs.

It has undoubtedly been a huge couple of years for the Adelaide native, who first launched the Sweat brand in 2008. In 2021 she sold the Sweat app for $400 million and continues to operate as the face of the brand. Earlier this year Itsines welcomed her second child, a boy with partner Jae Woodruff.

If you’d like to be a part of Kayla Itsines' big return to the bootcamp stage, register here for a free ticket.

Want more fitspo? Sweat it out on this new multi-day coastal track that just opened in NSW.

Lisa Hamilton
Written by
Lisa Hamilton

Details

Event website:
www.fither.au/
Address:
International Convention Centre
14
Darling Dr
Darling Harbour
Sydney
2009
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
3:30pm

Dates and times

Buy
