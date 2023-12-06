Kingpin Macarthur Square

Time Out says

While there's bowling, arcade games and pool tables to show off your skills at Kingpin, it's the laser tag field that really gets our hearts pumping with childlike wonderment. Hiding from our enemy is not how we roll at Time Out, so our strategy for laser skirmish is to enter the unknown and shoot for the opposition’s base – after all, that’s how you’ll score the most points per hit.

At Macarthur Sqaure's Laser Skirmish, you can join a team if you’re flying solo or bring enough mates to take over the whole battlefield… and when we say ‘field’ it’s more like a darkened room filled with black painted walls and blockades that are fun to race around and hunt down the opposing team with your light beams. It heats up in that darkened space pretty quickly (especially in summer) so you’ll appreciate coming back out after each round to see how you’ve scored.

For $23 you’ll get to reenter three times as you battle for individual and group points. This is a non-contact sport, so keep nimble and focused on hitting those little green dots on players’ jackets and guns. Remember, once you’re hit there’s a reboot time before you can lock and load once again – but in this 40-person laser tag venue there are a surprising number of places to catch your breath.

For more fun, there's also a Kingpin outpost in North Strathfield where you can (laser) battle it out with your besties.