Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

McIver's Ladies Baths

  • Sport and fitness
  • Coogee
View of the ocean from the pool at Coogee Women's Baths
Photograph: Duane Robinson
Advertising

Time Out says

This safe space for women and children is one of the most private places to bathe in all of Sydney

This is one of the most private places to bathe in all of Sydney. The cliff-side swimming spot, built in 1886, is also known as McIver's Baths. The view is stunning, the water is salty fresh and shark-free, and there’s a couple of strips of grass at the top of the cliff where you can set up solar panel-style with a book, or you can unfurl your towel down on the rocks.

It’s "girls only", and the mix of people there is wonderful and rare: kids with mums, gal pals, lesbians, women whose religion forbids them bathing in front of men… Some girls go topless, but there’s none of the leary culture you might get on a main beach: it feels like a safe space, a little haven. It costs $2.50 to get in – you just chuck it in the bucket as you enter, or tap your card as you exchange a smile with one of the nice volunteers sitting under a brolly at the entrance.

Details

Address:
Grant Reserve
Coogee
Sydney
2034
Contact:
View Website
Price:
$2.50
Opening hours:
7am-7pm during summer
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!