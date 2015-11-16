Subscribe
North Sydney Olympic Pool
Photograph: Supplied
  • Sport and fitness
  • Milsons Point

North Sydney Olympic Pool (CLOSED)

Looking for a pool with a view? This is it

Time Out says

Every aspect of this North Sydney pool is more impressive than the last, from its prime position slap bang in the middle of Sydney’s most iconic landmarks – Luna Park, Sydney Harbour and the Opera House – to the simpler beauties of its art deco design and decorative plasterwork. And it's a proven spot for athletic inspiration: dozens of world records were set here by Aussie sport stars such as Shane Gould, and Lorraine Crapp. Facilities include a 50-metre heated pool, gymnasium, sauna, spa, indoor 25-metre pool, and café.

Details

Address
4 Alfred St
Milsons Point
Sydney
2061
Price:
$6-$7
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 5.30am-9pm; Sat, Sun 7am-7pm
