North Sydney Olympic Pool

Every aspect of this North Sydney pool is more impressive than the last, from its prime position slap bang in the middle of Sydney’s most iconic landmarks – Luna Park, Sydney Harbour and the Opera House – to the simpler beauties of its art deco design and decorative plasterwork. And it's a proven spot for athletic inspiration: dozens of world records were set here by Aussie sport stars such as Shane Gould, and Lorraine Crapp. Facilities include a 50-metre heated pool, gymnasium, sauna, spa, indoor 25-metre pool, and café.