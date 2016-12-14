Time Out says

Given the option, would you rather go fast or slow? If you opted for the former, you need to experience the thrill of a 30-minute Shark Attack Thrill Ride around Sydney Harbour. It’s one of very few white knuckle thrills you can enjoy so close to the Opera House – and the wetter you get, the better. Oz Jet Boating’s speedboats go up to 40 knots as they zoom from Circular Quay to Rose Bay, Shark Beach and around Clark Island. As ‘Funky Town’ and ‘Starboy’ blast from the speakers, our driver gives signals to indicate when he’s about to spin the boat or nosedive – resulting in whole boat waves and seaspray, completely soaking everyone on board. We’re pleased we left our shoes and sunnies on shore (they lose 20-30 pairs of sunnies every week). By the end of the ride our cheeks are encrusted with salt, cracking as we move our jaws. Even though we’re wearing red ponchos we are soaked through and in need of a hot shower. But, the photos captured on the boat’s GoPro are too funny for us to regret our decision. In fact, we’re ready for a second ride.