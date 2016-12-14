Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Oz Jet Boating

  • Sport and fitness
  • Sydney
  • Recommended
  1. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
Book online
Advertising

Time Out says

Jet around the harbour on a speedboat

Given the option, would you rather go fast or slow? If you opted for the former, you need to experience the thrill of a 30-minute Shark Attack Thrill Ride around Sydney Harbour. It’s one of very few white knuckle thrills you can enjoy so close to the Opera House – and the wetter you get, the better. Oz Jet Boating’s speedboats go up to 40 knots as they zoom from Circular Quay to Rose Bay, Shark Beach and around Clark Island. As ‘Funky Town’ and ‘Starboy’ blast from the speakers, our driver gives signals to indicate when he’s about to spin the boat or nosedive – resulting in whole boat waves and seaspray, completely soaking everyone on board. We’re pleased we left our shoes and sunnies on shore (they lose 20-30 pairs of sunnies every week). By the end of the ride our cheeks are encrusted with salt, cracking as we move our jaws. Even though we’re wearing red ponchos we are soaked through and in need of a hot shower. But, the photos captured on the boat’s GoPro are too funny for us to regret our decision. In fact, we’re ready for a second ride.

Emma Joyce
Written by
Emma Joyce

Details

Address:
Eastern Pontoon
Circular Quay
Sydney Harbour
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
02 9808 3700
Price:
$79; family $209
Opening hours:
Daily 11am-5pm (departs every hour)
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.