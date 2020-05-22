An elite-level gym where all are welcome and community spirit is high

On an unassuming residential street in Camperdown, housed in a converted warehouse, you’ll find one of the city’s sleekest and chicest CrossFit gyms. Play welcomes fitness seekers of all levels through its doors, from elite CrossFitters to curious beginners. Group fitness with a strong community ethos is the vibe at Play, with group circuit training programs on offer in the gym’s bright and stylish open-plan fitness studio.

The walls are lined with Olympic weight plates, medicine balls, kettlebells and free weights, as well as cardio equipment such as rowing machines and spin bikes. For CrossFit purists, there’s competition level equipment and pull-up bars where they can muscle-up to their heart’s content. Powerlifters are equally well served, with racks and benches designed for seriously heavy reps and Olympic-grade training.

For those looking for a broader fitness kick, Play mixes it up with boxes and ropes, as well as providing a range of high-intensity classes and personal training options to meet the individual goals of its members.

As gyms are currently shuttered across the country, the Play team has moved their operation outside, to the nearby Camperdown Oval just a few hundred metres from the gym. Three days a week, Play’s ‘park gym’ provides free weights and squat racks for powerlifting and Olympic weightlifting training.

There are also coach-led group classes available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, offering metabolic conditioning workouts (or “metcon” as it’s otherwise known) for a maximum of 10 people per class. These 30-minute workouts contain a mix of cardio, strength and agility training, where individuals can manage their own pace depending on their respective fitness levels. Play’s friendly coaches are on hand to offer advice on correct form, as well as motivation for when that lactic acid starts building up. The highest ‘Covid safe’ sanitation and physical distancing measures are also in place to ensure the safety of attendees. Class packages featuring both metcon and weightlifting sessions start from just $35 per week.

Regular gym membership starts from $66 a week, with one-on-one personal training from $100 per hour.