Prince Alfred Park Pool
Photograph: Supplied
  • Sport and fitness
  • Surry Hills

Heated goodness, a kids' play area and plenty of grass for lounging... what's not to love?

This nine-lane, 50m beauty is the first fully accessible outdoor heated pool in the city – a ramp means it's accessible to anyone who feels like a dip.

And, as with all the city's recent projects, there's a big focus on sustainability: we're loving the green roof, the biggest of its kind in Sydney, which is covered in native grasses to regulate temperature (and because it looks great!).

There's shade – the pool is surrounded by bleachers, umbrellas and furniture.

A maximum of 10 swimmers are allowed per lane, and at least one lane is available for free play only from 9am every day (with a max. capacity of 15 people, including kids).

It's super easy to get to because it's next to Central train station and near the Central Chalmers Street tram stop.

The complex also houses a kiosk.

Cnr Cleveland & Chalmers Sts
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
$7.70 per adult
Daily 6am-8pm (public holidays 7am-7pm; closed Christmas Day)
