Skydive the Beach

  • Sport and fitness
  • Wollongong
Person skydiving over the beach in Wollongong
Photograph: Supplied
See Sydney from the sky... as you fall out of it

Tandem skydive to get the best view of Sydney and the Pacific Ocean imaginable. The drop zone is about an hour south of Sydney CBD and they supply a return bus transfer that's free of charge during the week. This crew takes divers to the highest altitude of any skydiving co – up to 14,000 feet – directly over North Wollongong beach. For an insane 60 seconds it's heart-in-mouth, adrenaline-pumping free fall at over 200 km/hr, before floating under canopy for 5-7 minutes, as you take in spectacular views of Wollongong and south Sydney beaches.

Details

Address:
George Hanley Dr
Wollongong
Sydney
2500
Contact:
View Website
1300 663 634
Price:
$259-$329
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 8am-6pm; Sat-Sun 9am-4pm
