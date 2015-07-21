Skydive the Beach

Time Out says

Tandem skydive to get the best view of Sydney and the Pacific Ocean imaginable. The drop zone is about an hour south of Sydney CBD and they supply a return bus transfer that's free of charge during the week. This crew takes divers to the highest altitude of any skydiving co – up to 14,000 feet – directly over North Wollongong beach. For an insane 60 seconds it's heart-in-mouth, adrenaline-pumping free fall at over 200 km/hr, before floating under canopy for 5-7 minutes, as you take in spectacular views of Wollongong and south Sydney beaches.