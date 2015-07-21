Tandem skydive to get the best view of Sydney and the Pacific Ocean imaginable. The drop zone is about an hour south of Sydney CBD and they supply a return bus transfer that's free of charge during the week. This crew takes divers to the highest altitude of any skydiving co – up to 14,000 feet – directly over North Wollongong beach. For an insane 60 seconds it's heart-in-mouth, adrenaline-pumping free fall at over 200 km/hr, before floating under canopy for 5-7 minutes, as you take in spectacular views of Wollongong and south Sydney beaches.
Skydive the Beach
See Sydney from the sky... as you fall out of it
Details
- Address:
- George Hanley Dr
- Wollongong
- Sydney
- 2500
- Contact:
- View Website
- 1300 663 634
- Price:
- $259-$329
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Fri 8am-6pm; Sat-Sun 9am-4pm
